A Twitter user shared the sad surprise the restaurant had given her in celebration of her birthday.

"I went out for my birthday and I'm vegan so they gave me a single slice of banana instead of cake," wrote Yazmin.

i went out for my birthday and i’m vegan so they gave me a single slice of banana instead of cake pic.twitter.com/pLjEFwaMb8 — Yazmin ⓥ (@yazisAlright) December 7, 2019

She shared onTwitter the picture of the banana slice with "Happy Birthday" written in vegan chocolate sauce, which has since gone viral, racking over 60,000 likes.

Many other vegan Twitter users have shared their own tragic birthday desserts given by restaurants.

one time i went out for my bday and they gave me a cup of ice with a cherry on top pic.twitter.com/nytEQIBcls — logan (@loganrylieadams) December 8, 2019

I got a half-peeled orange with a candle lol pic.twitter.com/6IQ7PMpI8I — Nicole Rae ❂Ⓥ (@nicoleraees) December 8, 2019