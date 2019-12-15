The internet has fallen in love with Miss Nigeria's reaction to Miss Jamaica's win of the 2019 Miss World title.

Her giddy reaction to the crowning of Miss World has gone viral on social media as the perfect example of how friends and teammates should support one another.

"In 2020 when your friend starts a new business, podcast, therapy, anything that enhances their life. Be her Miss Nigeria," one user shared on Twitter.

"Miss Nigeria's reaction to Miss Jamaica winning #MissWorld2019 is the only energy I'm accepting around me!" another posted.

The three women remained on the stage waiting to find out who would be crowned were Miss Nigeria (Nyekachi Douglas), Miss Jamaica (Toni-Ann Singh) and Miss Brazil (Elis Coelho).

When the winner was announced no one seemed more excited than Miss Nigeria where she did a happy dance and shouted congratulations at the new Miss World.