Would you rather have your nudes leaked but they don't show your face? Or would you rather have all of your friends post unflattering portraits of you to social media every time you go out?

It's a no-brainer. Release the nudes!

The season of corporate Christmas parties is here. Bosses across the country are being drunkenly insulted by rogue employees. And co-workers are secretly hooking-up while the annoying office scandalmonger (me) goes and tells everyone the next day through an all-staff email.

But more importantly, unflattering photos are being posted to social media without your personal authorisation. Studies show this time of year sees a spike in people being tagged in photos where they look indisputably ugly. I lie, there have been no studies but trust me, this is happening.

Nothing's worse than waking up with a hangover, only to find stacks of social media notifications piling up on your iPhone screen, alerting you to the fact you've been tagged in a photo. You rack your brain. Did someone capture on film the moment you staggered out into the pub carpark and twerked on the hood of your boss' VW Golf?

Or, just as terrible, have you been tagged in a series of group photos where you thought you looked really attractive but you actually look hideous?

The latter is particularly offensive. At least with the VW incident, I had no one to blame but myself. I think I even yelled "I regret nothing!" as I was crash-tackled from the bonnet. But the ugly group photos hurt more because someone has actively posted it knowing full well you didn't realise how disgusting you looked.

But Meghan Markle has come up with a solution. Apparently she has a whole department at the palace dedicated to contacting her mates and telling them to remove her pics from their Instas.

The Sun reports Buckingham Palace got in touch with one of Meghan's jewellery designer pals after she started posting pics of the duchess wearing her accessories.

"(The friend) has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the royal family," a royal source told The Mirror.

On one hand, what's the point of being mates with a princess if you can't use her to spruik your business? But on the other, we totally get it because no one wants random pics of themselves posted without their permission. This royal service should be extended to the public.

Even if I don't look ugly in the photo, a lot of the time I lie about my weekend plans and general whereabouts to get out of doing things with other people. One unauthorised post and all of a sudden I'm busted! Tangled in a web of lies. All because some idiot posted an unflattering photo of me twerking on my CEO's VW Golf.