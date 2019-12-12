The Hatchimal toy craze might be over, with many of the popular toy brand's models no longer available in New Zealand.

The Hatchimal Surprise toy is out of stock all over the country - but you can buy one from the UK on TradeMe if you've got around $200 to spare.

You can still buy a Hatchimal Surprise online - but it comes with a hefty price tag. Photo / TradeMe

Hatchimals are animatronic toy pets that come inside an egg that needs to be "hatched" by its owner. Once the toy hatches, its owner must look after it. Hatchimals can sing, dance, and repeat words.

The toy has been in huge demand for the past few years, but with retailers across New Zealand no longer stocking them, the kids might have to re-think their Christmas wishlists.

A spokesperson for a South Auckland Toyworld store said they had been out of stock of the toys since early in the year. They held a closeout sale in March and sold the Hatchimal Surprise toys for around $50.

'They tended to sell out quite quickly, they're pretty popular."

Toyworld currently stocks the smaller collectible Hatchimals but the hatching ones haven't been in stock for a long time.

Toyworld sold out of the Hatchimals before last Christmas as well.

A spokesperson for Planet Fun, who supplies the toys to the likes of Farmers and the Warehouse as well as Toyworld, said it wasn't supplying them this year.

"They've died out a little bit this year, retailers didn't want them."

You can still buy a Hatchimal Surprise on Amazon for $62, but they won't be in stock till December 23, cutting it fine even for last-minute Christmas shoppers.