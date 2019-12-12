Sarah Ferguson is claiming that Meghan Markle is receiving the same treatment she did as a newcomer to the royal family.

The 60-year-old Duchess of York told Vogue Arabia that she relates to the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex, feeling "desperately sorry for the pain" she is going through.

In the rare and revealing interview, the Duchess responded to claims that there are similarities between her and Meghan, according to The Sun.

"It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her. I believe she is modern and fabulous.

"She was famous before. She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?"

The negativity that comes with being a royal is "sad and tiring", the Duchess of York said. Photo / Getty

When asked if she had any advice for the new royal, the Duchess said she tends not to give advice "because it is taken out of context".

"But I have been in Meghan's shoes, and I still am."

She said the negativity that came with the royal role was "sad and tiring".

"It's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it."

Fergie admits it's been difficult raising daughters Beatrice and Eugenie in the public eye, but feels she's been a good mother. Photo / Getty

Fergie, mum along with ex-husband Prince Andrew to daughters Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, revealed how she deals with negativity from the media.

She admitted that she has felt "almost as if I wanted to be unlovable", describing it as "bottom of the barrel".

After eventually "self-sabotaging", she decided to get help, also writing a book and making a six-episode mental health series about her struggle, both called Finding Sarah.

Sarah Ferguson said she has been in Meghan's shoes as a newcomer to the royal family. Photo / Getty

She now feels more "free" but has to work to maintain that positivity, she said.

She said it was difficult watching her daughters grow up constantly in the public eye.

But in spite of the challenge of raising daughters in the midst of media attention, Fergie feels she's a good mother, also bringing "modern etiquette" and "fun" to the rest of the royal family.

This was something she had in common with the late Princess Diana, saying the two had the "best time" together and that she loved Diana "with all my heart".