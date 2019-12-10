A friend of Meghan Markle's is in trouble with Buckingham Palace after promoting her business using photos of the Duchess wearing jewellery she designed.

The Mirror reports that 42-year-old California designer Jennifer Meyer is said to have breached a nondisclosure agreement when she posted the photos of Meghan wearing her jewellery.

Meyer also reportedly said that she "can't get enough" of the Duchess wearing her costly rings, earrings and necklaces. The two reportedly became friends when Meghan was still starring in legal drama Suits.

A royal source told the Mirror that Meyer had been told to take down the images.

"Jennifer Meyer has been told ... in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the royal family."

Meghan has been photographed wearing Meyer's designs at least 10 times. Photo / Getty

Meghan has worn several of the designs at royal events over the past year - including when she introduced baby Archie to the world, the royal tour of South Africa, and the US Open.

Meghan was also seen wearing the designer's $1260 "mummy" necklace in February as she left her New York baby shower.

Jennifer Meyer's official Instagram account then shared photos of Meghan wearing the designs along with links to shop the pieces online.

The brand shared a photo of Meghan captioned: "Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and 'mummy'-to-be, wearing our JM Mummy necklace as she leaves her baby shower in New York."

Meghan was seen wearing Meyer's $1260 "mummy" necklace as she left her New York baby shower. Photo / Getty

When Meghan wore the same necklace to a climate change speech in Birmingham a month later, the brand jumped at another opportunity to plug the pricey piece to the account's 438,000 followers.



The account shared a photo of Meghan from her first photocall as a new mum wearing one of the designer's $1100 necklaces.

"Happy Mother's Day to the Duchess of Sussex! Meghan is wearing our 3 Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle Necklace," the caption read.

California designer Jennifer Meyer is said to have met Meghan while she was still filming Suits. Photo / Getty

The Duchess has been pictured wearing Meyer's jewellery 10 times in the past year.

A whole section of the designer's website was dedicated to showcasing pieces Meghan had worn, but it's now been deleted.

You can still shop the jewellery worn by other stars like Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, Amanda Seyfried and Reese Witherspoon on the website.

Majesty Magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward said "Meghan has again blurred the line between celebrity and royalty."