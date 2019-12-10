In a bid to lead by example of its wellbeing mantra, the Whanganui District Health Board has entered more than 100 staff for the corporate division of the annual Pak'nSave Whanganui 3 Bridges Marathon this Saturday.

The 100-plus staff from Whanganui's biggest employer will be striding out among runners and walkers from throughout the rest of the community.

DHB entries include radiologists, pharmacists, accountants, management, paediatricians, surgical and medical staff, mental health workers, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and public health promoters.

It is the first time the DHB has got involved with the 3 Bridges and it is part of the organisation's WorkWell programme.

WorkWell is a nationwide initiative designed to help workplaces conduct their everyday business in a way that leads to improved staff wellbeing. This, in turn, allows a staff member to flourish and achieve their full potential for the benefit of themselves and their organisation.

"An active lifestyle and physical exercise is part of the DHB's holistic approach to staff wellbeing and so the 3 Bridges fits in perfectly," spokesman Mark Dawson said.

This year Whanganui DHB achieved bronze accreditation for WorkWell, and it is promoting the programme to other businesses and organisations in the region.

The mass participation on Saturday also represents the DHB's vision of "Thriving Communities" and its commitment to work more closely with the community in a partnership that is less focused on the hospital and more on keeping people well in their own homes.

Flashback to Round the Bridges action from 2014.

Online entries close this evening and provided the 1000 participant limit is not reached, entries will be taken at registration (Friday night and Saturday morning) with an additional $10 late fee.

3 Bridges organiser Rob Conder said support for the annual event had grown year on year and already entries were creeping up to around the 800 mark.

"And that includes the 100 DHB entries we already have," Conder said.

"We welcome them on board to what will be a fun event that is linked to healthy living and active lifestyles, so quite fitting the DHB has joined us."

There will be spot prizes handed out randomly throughout the event and Wanganui Veterinary Services will provide a sausage sizzle alongside a lolly scramble for children near the finish line.