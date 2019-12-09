A four-month-old deaf baby has got Twitter wrapped around her little finger after a video shows her squealing with excitement the moment her parents switch on her new hearing aids.

Paul Addison, 32, posted the adorable video on his Twitter page which shows his little girl, Georgina reacting to her mother's voice for the first time.

"When our daughter's new hearing aids are turned on in the morning," the proud dad from North Yorkshire in England captioned the post.

The video has amassed more than 50,000 likes and counting since it was uploaded on Thursday.

Twitter users can't seem to get enough of baby Georgina's adorable reaction, with the post reaching almost 7000 retweets.

"This is so cute. So you get to have this cute reaction every morning?! My heart," one woman wrote, to which Mr Addison responded: "Yes we do! So lucky right?!"

"Absolutely beautiful video, your lovely daughter is so cutie! In floods of happy tears watching her!!" said another.

"She will grow up to be an all round amazing human being x watch out for the lip reading they learn way too much," a third joked.

"What an extraordinarily beautiful baby!"

Mr Addison has since thanked social media users for their kind words and the hospital for "their continued hard work".

Baby Georgina was diagnosed as severely deaf in September and wears a hearing aid in each ear to amplify sound.

After she had been wearing the aids for a few weeks, Mr Addison decided to share her beautiful reaction with the world.

"It's absolutely phenomenal," Mr Addison told British newspaper the Evening Standard. "You use these hearing aids and it's like the lights have been switched on.

"As a consequence, she is immediately more alert, happy, and can hear her mum's voice, which is absolutely delightful."

In the video, Georgina's mother Louise, 33, can be heard talking to her little girl.

"OK so I just turned your hearing on. Should we say hello to everybody? Should we say hello?"

Georgina had a big grin on her face followed by a loud squeal.

"Oh that's a very loud hello," Ms Addison said as baby Georgina continued to smile and laugh.