A 5-year-old boy's classmates have warmed the hearts of many across the world after they turned up to court to support their friend being adopted by his "forever parents".

In a court hearing, a Michigan kindergarten is seen sitting behind Michael Orlando Clark Jr and his adoptive parents, waving sticks with red hearts on them.

Their teacher, Kerry McKee, knew it was going to be a special day for him and decided to bring the class along with the parents' permission, according to CNN.

The class spoke at his adoption hearing, saying Michael was their 'best friend' and that they loved him. Photo / Facebook

The boy had been living with his foster parents, David Eaton and Andrea Melvin, for more than a year before he was officially adopted at the Kent County Court House.

To make things more touching, during the hearing each classmate took turns to say something about their friend.

"My name is Steven, and Michael is my best friend," said one child.

"My name is Lily, and I love Michael," announced another.

The 5-year-old and his parents then hit the gavel together to mark the end of the proceedings.

"It is ordered, Michael, that your forever mum and dad will be David Andrew Eaton and Andrea Louise Melvin," the judge announced.

Michael stands with his adoptive parents, David Eaton and Andrew Melvin, and the judges at his adoption hearing. Photo / Facebook

Speaking to ABC13, Honourable Judge Patricia Gardner said: "Sometimes their journeys have been very long, they've included miracle and change for the children and family and incredible community support as you're able to see today in Michael's adoption hearing."

"His whole kindergarten class and school being here to say 'we love you' and 'we support you' and 'we'll be here not only today but in all the years in the future'."

The gathering took place on Kent County's annual Adoption Day, where 37 children were welcomed into permanent homes.

"There is not a dry eye on Judge Patricia Gardner's courtroom," Kent County officials said on Facebook.

"Perhaps the interest in Michael's story proves that the things that unite us are far more important to us than the things that divide us," the post read.

"We learned this lesson from a 5-year-old who never endeavoured to teach. He simply let us witness love, effortlessly."

According to CNN, Michael's new parents have been married for nearly 10 years.

They told the broadcaster their son loves to dance and swim, and to play basketball and football.