Prince Andrew's eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has cancelled her engagement party amid the backlash of her father's sex scandal.

The Sun reports that Beatrice, 31, and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, had already sent out invitations to their London celebrations.

But the Princess has cancelled the event allegedly over concerns there will be "too many photographers outside" looking for her father, reports the Mail on Sunday.

Beatrice and Edo as they announced their engagement earlier this year. Photo / Instagram

Planned to be held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London's Marylebone, it's said the high profile location raised concern among the couple's friends.

Advertisement

Mail on Sunday claims the couple will set a new date to celebrate their pending nuptials but will keep it under wraps so "Andrew can sneak in under the radar."

READ MORE:

• Prince Andrew faces ban from Christmas Day church service

• Who is telling the truth? Key moments in Prince Andrew scandal revealed

• Queen's response to Andrew allegations questioned

• The unexpected winner in Prince Andrew's sex scandal

Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement earlier this year and have confirmed they will wed in 2020 but are yet to set a date.

The cancelled engagement party comes after a second Epstein victim came forward over the weekend, also claiming she had sex with Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace has said it will not be commenting on these latest claims.