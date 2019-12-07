A woman's random act of kindness towards workers delivering parcels over the Christmas period has gone viral.

Kathy Ouma, from Delaware, US, inspired others' kindness when she shared that she leaves snacks and drinks out for delivery workers during the holiday season.

Her security cameras caught the absolute delight of one delivery worker who came across her care package during a delivery.

Ouma leaves snacks and drinks in a basket outside her front door, with a note inviting delivery workers to take what they need.

"Thank you for making holiday shopping easy," the note reads.

One particular delivery worker, Karim Earl Reed III, was caught on camera reacting to the treats.

A viral video has inspired people to spread a little bit extra joy this festive season. Photo / Facebook

The video, shared by Ouma on Facebook, shows his surprise.

"Get out of here! This is sweet!" he says, as he picks treats from the basket.

"Oh this is nice," he can be heard saying.

He even breaks out a few dance moves before heading back to his truck to continue his deliveries.

THIS!❤️❤️ Made my day! I leave goodies out every year. Middletown, Delaware. #AmazonPrime Updated:The driver is Karim Earl Reed III - You are bringing millions of people joy! ❤️ Posted by Kathy Ouma on Monday, 2 December 2019

The video has gone viral with both Ouma and Reed receiving praise for "bringing millions of people joy".

Facebook users applauded Ouma for her thoughtful gesture and said she inspired them to spread a bit of extra festive joy this season.

"Way to go Kathy! I've watched it 100 times and my heart could explode," one person commented.

"This is the best video ever, Kathy. You're one of the most selfless people I know! I absolutely love your heart," someone else said.

"I'm going to start doing this!" another person said.