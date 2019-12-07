A second alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward claiming to have had sex with the Duke of York, it has been reported.

The woman contacted US lawyers representing other victims of the late billionaire paedophile and her allegations are now being assessed.

It is understood she has not made any claims of wrongdoing against the Duke of York, but does insist the pair had consensual sex following a liaison.

The reports come just a week after Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts-Giuffre, gave an interview to the BBC's Panorama, in which she reiterated allegations that she had been trafficked to London in 2001, where she was forced into having sex with the Duke.

He has vehemently denied the allegations, insisting he cannot remember ever meeting Miss Roberts-Giuffre, despite a photograph being published that apparently shows the Duke with his arm around her waist in Ghislaine Maxwell's Kensington Mews house.

The photo that challenges Prince Andrew's claims that he cannot remember ever meeting Miss Roberts-Giuffre. Photo / Supplied

Lawyers in the US are handling an increasing raft of civil claims against the Epstein estate, with fresh allegations emerging all the time.

According to legal sources in the United States the latest alleged victim to come forward has made specific claims against Epstein, which are now being thoroughly checked.

Private detectives working for the woman's lawyers are understood to believe that the claims are plausible.

Following Virginia Roberts-Guiffre speaking out, nine more women have come forward claiming Epstein had abused them, including one who was just 13 at the time. Photo / BBC Panorama

Even though she has not made a complaint about the Duke personally, details of her claims could be aired in any court documents that are submitted as part of civil action against the Epstein estate.

Last week it was revealed that nine more women had come forward claiming Epstein had abused them, including one who was just 13 at the time.

The Duke's failure to express sympathy publicly with the Epstein's numerous victims and his refusal to express regret over his friendship with the billionaire financier, have severely damaged his reputation.

The latest claim - even though there is no allegation of wrongdoing - will be unwelcome for the Duke, who has been forced to step back from royal duties in the wake of the scandal.