A Kiwi father has hit back at criticism after he posted a photo of himself kissing his 5-year-old daughter on the lips.

Tyrone Matoka, the man behind the social media group Kiwi Daddys, has urged people to stop sexualising fathers who kiss their children on the lips.

After seeing a lot of backlash over David Beckham and other parents who kiss their children on the lips, Matoka decided to take a stand.

"There is no greater love than that of a parent for their child," he wrote alongside the photo of himself embracing his daughter.

"Do me a favour - if this photo of me kissing my 5-year-old daughter on the lips offends you, please unfriend me.

"If any sort of loving affection shown between a parent and their child offends you, please unfriend me.

"In fact, if seeing a Mother in public breast-feeding her Baby also offends you, please Unfriend me.

"But just before you Unfriend me, please take this with you and hide it inside your behind."

In his post, he referred to David Beckham who was criticised for posting images of himself kissing his 7-year-old daughter.

The Kiwi-born Sydney resident is well known across both Australia and New Zealand for encouraging and supporting fathers to speak out about fears, insecurities.

The Kiwi Daddys page, which has more than 100,000 members, also gives fathers space to come together and discuss issues facing Kiwi men.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Matoka says he wants to be a positive role model to his children and show them it is okay to be affectionate to one another.

"I want to be a role model to my children. There were a lot of negative things in my past but once I had my kids I channelled my experiences into giving them the childhood I never had.

"The big thing for me is if you want to show affection for your kids and they are OK with that they will go through life knowing the difference between being loved and not being loved."

David Beckham kisses his daughter Harper. Photo / Instagram.

Matoka's post attracted thousands of likes on social media, with supporters rallying behind the father.

"Wow how did this get so twisted man? I show my kids affection all the time. I never got it growing up my brother. Keep loving. I'm happy to stand with u on this! So many grow up without love and now u can't express love to your own child. When I saw the pic I saw a father who loved his child and a child who loved her daddy," one wrote.

Another said: "That's real love. People who have dirty minds or no love will say otherwise - I do the same to my kids. Just keep being the great Dad that you are."

"I've seen grown women still kiss their fathers on the lips - it's only weird if you make it," a third added.

Matoka was also an ambassador for Cabramatta Local Area Command's White Ribbon Walk - which raises awareness about domestic violence.