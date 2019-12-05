This definitely just made our hearts explode …

Toni Street and her husband Matt celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary today – and to celebrate the momentous occasion Matt decided to do something that would blow Toni away!

We definitely think he succeeded. #husbandgoals!

READ MORE:

• Toni Street on the Seven Sharp wardrobe malfunction that went viral

• Toni Street's 'boobgate': Unfortunate Seven Sharp wardrobe malfunction: 'They were not my nipples'

• Toni Street shares adorable snaps from her baby boy's first 'teddy bear's picnic' birthday

• Watch: Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick take lie detector tests - and fail

Advertisement

The Kiwi bloke had The Hits studio filled with stunningly beautiful flowers – and not just any flowers, the exact same time of flowers Toni had on their wedding day!

Awwwww!

A "surprised" Toni took to Instagram to share the sweet discovery, captioning a video: "OMG this is what I walked into at 5am today... thank you, Matt! I was SO surprised! These are the flowers I had on my wedding day!"

"So romantic. so lucky," she added in hashtags.

In another post, Toni showed even more of the flowers, writing: "Flower spam, love you, Matt."

Toni's morning co-host Laura McGoldrick joked on her Instagram Story that "men everywhere are furious" with Matt's romantic efforts, joking they were "way better than a frying pan."

Hits co-star Stacey Morrison also shared her congratulations, writing: "Dreamy! Yay for your beautiful love xx."

Anika Moa also added: "Romantic alert! Blessed be the anniversary."

Advertisement

Toni and Matt have young daughters Juliette and Mackenzie together along with their baby boy, Lachie who they welcomed last year via surrogate.

Happy Anniversary Toni and Matt!

This article originally appeared on The Hits and is republished with permission.