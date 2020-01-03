The people came, they ate, and they revealed their favourite fish and chip shops in New Zealand.

Kiwis flocked to social media to discuss the staple Kiwi meal, unearthing some hidden gems and locally famous chippies from around the country.

From Dunedin and Christchurch and across to the East Coast and Auckland, we take a look at your favourite fish and chip shops that are worth venturing out for while on your summer holiday.

Devon Sea Foods, Rotorua:

Advertisement

Devon Sea Foods is considered one of Rotorua's finest and has fans from around the world. Photo / Trip Advisor

Rated 4.9/5 on Facebook, Devon Seafoods has fans from around the globe including Canada, England and Australia. Their fish is fresh, light and crispy and is the go-to chippie in Rotorua.

The delicious takeaway store is also known for its customary extra piece of fish they throw in for every family meal order, making it a favourite among the locals.

Customers have left rave reviews such as "Devon Seafoods!! They're the bomb!" and "Gave up buying fish n chips years ago as they were always awful. Then friends recommended this place. Couldn't believe it! Chips crunchy, fish delicious with crispy batter and service very friendly. Oh dear ... Now buying fish n chips every week!"

Owner Dave Kelly has been serving up yummy takeaways to diners for 26 years, and that's not set to stop!

Dave, you're the real MVP!

Bobby's Fresh Fish Market, Tauranga:

Overlooking the harbour, you're sure to find the freshest fish in Tauranga. You just might have to share with the seagulls! Photo / Trip Advisor

Known as the most popular fish and chip shop in Tauranga, you often have a lengthy wait but locals and tourists will tell you it's worth it every time.

Bobby's sits on the wharf overlooking the sea, providing a brilliant backdrop to munch down on the freshest fish in town. The batter is crispy and chips crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. At Bobby's you can have your fish wrapped in ice to take home or battered on the spot.

Advertisement

As one local puts it: "Good fish and chips and reasonable price, was worth the wait and sitting on the wharf in the winter sun eating takeaways with the scream of seagulls ... well how Kiwi is that."

One Kiwi claims he "literally drove from Auckland just to have lunch there one day." Chur to you, bro!

Captain Ben's, Christchurch:

Captain Ben's is world famous in Christchurch since ages ago. Photo / Trip Advisor

This place is famous in the South, with owners Mei Yee Lu and Thanh Bang Lu helping students cure their hangovers for years!

A few years ago they were known to give out free Captain Ben's caps to people on drunk adventures but demand got out of control.

Their chicken burger is a favourite among regulars and they've even morphed KFC's double down into their own delicacy.

One reviewer said: "Their $5 chicken burger is huge and good value! They somehow also manage to turn KFC's double down into something of their own and edible. But my favourites are the rice dishes, very good value and delicious."

Captain Ben's is located in Ilam, near the university, making it the chippie students swear by.

One customer wrote online that "It got so bad as a student, I'd just walk in and say 'Hey Man' and he'd start cooking my order!"

While their chicken burger is ace, their fish and chips have been described as "really f***ing good".

Forget the cathedral, Captain Ben's is the place go when visiting Christchurch.

Kaiaua Fisheries, Whakatiwai:

Kaiaua Fisheries Restaurant and Takeaways has twice been voted top in New Zealand for their fish and chips. Photo / Facebook

"Worth the drive" and "you have to eat here" tells you all you need to know about the tiny fish and chip shop that is located east of the Hunua Ranges and on the waterfront of the Firth of Thames.

They guarantee 100 grams or more of fish fillet in every fish order and it comes wrapped in the old school newspaper print. Choice!

If you like crispy batter you're in luck, with one reviewer saying: "they even gave you all the crunchy bits of batter from the chips, fish cooked to perfection".

"Tender and flaky with the terakihi reminding me more of the ocean. Add in a scoop of the crispiest of fries and you're done like dinner. Or lunch! Lack of beer taps isn't a problem as there are lots of bottles in the fridge. Highly recommended on your trip down the seabird coastline."

Have gluten and dairy intolerance? No problem! Kaiaua Fisheries even have a gluten-free deep fryer so there is no chance of cross-contamination.

Definitely one to tick off the bucket list.

The Flying Squid, Dunedin:

The Flying Squid is a North Dunedin institution - hugely popular with uni students and locals alike. Photo / Trip Advisor

Rated 4.8/5 on Facebook, The Flying Squid based in North Dunedin is considered by many to be the most amazing fish and chip shop in Dunedin.

Customers have called their blue cod the best in the South Island and they cater for those who are gluten intolerant.

Locals flock for their $2 shoestring fries with the option of garlic salt.

One student revealed he did a roadie down the South Island with his mates just to visit The Flying Squid.

Fancy blue cod, anyone?

Fish Smith, Herne Bay, Auckland:

Fish Smith offers a range of sauces and asks customers how they want their fish cooked. Photo / FishSmith/ Facebook

Wow! Fish Smith is its own dining experience. While personally making the trip into the Herne Bay store, staff offered to cook my fish how I liked which is rare to see at fish and chip shops. They had a range of sauces available with our meal. The fish was flaky, extremely fresh and the chips were crispy and salty.

A customer in store told the Herald "I'd go out of my way just to eat at Fish Smith".

One tourist from England believe it was "easily amongst the best fish n chips" he'd ever had. "I'm a well travelled Brit with a bit of a thing for a good chippie."

If you're venturing into the city, make your way down to Sentinel Beach and watch the sunset from the boatshed ramp — BYO wine and picnic blanket.

Fish Smith was ranked in Metro's top 5 best fish and chips in Auckland for 2018.

Greenwoods Fresh Catch, Epsom, Auckland:

Greenwoods was ranked in Metro's top five Auckland fish and chip shops in 2018 and was awared the best fish shop competition in 2013. Photo / Trip Advisor

It'd be hard to find a more passionate fish and chips chef in Auckland.

Owners Thomas Ng and wife Lilian Sng hand pick their fresh fish at the markets and offer the option of battered or crumbled fish.

A number of customers have rated the shop as their favourite chippie, highlighting the freshness of the fish and the vibrant flavours that add a zing to your mouth.

As one regular put it: "Our meal of battered snapper and chips was, without question, the finest fish and chip meal we've eaten in a long, long time. Thomas knows his craft - the snapper was deliciously moist and the chips far too 'more-ish'.

"This is the best local fish and chip shop I've found in 10 years of living in Auckland."

Greenwoods was ranked in Metro's top five fish and chip shops for 2018.