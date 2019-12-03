New pictures show Prince Andrew alongside Jeffery Epstein and 'madam' Ghislaine Maxwell at the Ascot races.

The never-before-seen photos of the scandal-hit royal were shown on the BBC program Panorama where Virginia Roberts shared new details of the night she allegedly had sex with Prince Andrew, claiming she felt "ashamed" afterwards.

In the photos, the trio are wearing hats and fancy racewear, laughing and smiling at the famous event in 2000.

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein (top right), with Ghislaine Maxwell who is in the green outfit. Photo / Getty Images

READ MORE:

• Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks out in BBC interview

• Prince Andrew's decades of unpleasantness revealed

• Palace braces for more Prince Andrew pain amid police investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

• Prince Andrew accuser 'horrified, ashamed' after alleged sexual encounter

Advertisement

Another woman in pink is walking in front of them and appears to be chatting to Prince Andrew.

Ms Maxwell is the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell and has long been accused of playing a key role in finding underage victims for Epstein.

The 57-year-old, who has constantly denied the allegations, hasn't been seen in public since around the time of Epstein's death.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York City on August 10 where he was awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

The trio's outing at Ascot was at a time when the prince has claimed he was seeing Epstein once or twice a year.

Prince Andrew had been introduced to Epstein just months before by Ms Maxwell.

It was also during this time that Ms Maxwell and Epstein attended Windsor Castle for the prince's 40th birthday.