The woman who alleges she was trafficked to London to have sex with the Duke of York has dismissed his denials as "ridiculous excuses" that he knows are untrue.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre issued a rebuttal to the Duke's Newsnight interview in which he claimed he had no recollection of meeting her and denied sleeping with her.

The interview backfired and resulted in him effectively being sacked as a working royal while charities and patronages flocked to end their association with him.

But in her first UK television interview, broadcast on Monday, Ms Roberts Giuffre told the BBC's Panorama: "The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses. Like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored, or uh he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein.

"I mean come on I'm calling BS (bulls***) on this, because that's what it is. He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there's only one of us telling the truth, and I know that's me."

Virginia Roberts Giuffre called Prince Andrew "the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life." Photo / BBC

Ms Roberts Giuffre, who is now married and lives in Australia, added: "I implore the people in the UK to stand up beside me, to help me fight this fight, to not accept this as being okay.

"This is not some sordid sex story. This is a story of being trafficked.This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys' royalty."

Ms Roberts Giuffre, 35, claims she was trafficked to the UK in 2001 by Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, and was forced to have sex with the Duke on three occasions in 2001 and 2002, when she was 17.

She was interviewed by Panorama three weeks before the Duke's interview was broadcast last month but was then re-interviewed for her response.

It has been suggested that the Duke agreed to the Newsnight interview in order to get his version of events across first.

Buckingham Palace aides were understood to be concerned that by addressing questions directly on television, his accuser would gain public support and credibility.

The photograph

The Duke cast doubt on the veracity of this photograph, suggesting it may have been doctored. Photo / Supplied

A photograph purports to show the Duke standing with his arm around Ms Roberts Giuffre's waist in 2001.

In the background is Ghislaine Maxwell, his close friend, who has been accused of acting as a madam for Jeffrey Epstein, procuring young girls for him to abuse.

It was taken at her house in Belgravia where, on the same night, Ms Roberts Giuffre claims she was forced to sleep with the Duke.

In his interview, the Duke cast doubt on the veracity of the photograph, suggesting it may have been doctored.

He said he was wearing his "travelling clothes" in the picture whereas whenever he went out in London he wore a suit and tie, adding that he had never been upstairs in Ms Maxwell's house.

He said he did not do public displays of affection.

Ms Roberts Giuffre poured scorn on any suggestions it had been faked, telling Panorama the picture was genuine and she had given the original to the FBI in 2011.

"I think the world is getting sick of these ridiculous excuses," she said, adding that there was a date on the back from when it was printed.

Michael Thomas, the freelance photographer who copied the original picture, revealed it was found amid a pile of photographs Ms Roberts Giuffre handed him that looked like they had "come from Boots".

An affidavit from a man Ms Roberts Giuffre was dating in 2001 reportedly confirmes he saw the picture and that she told him she was forced to have sex with the Duke.

Another photograph unearthed by Panorama shows the Duke with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Ascot the previous year.

The nightclub

Ms Roberts Giuffre said that on arrival in London she was introduced to the Duke and then taken to Tramp nightclub in Mayfair with him, Epstein and Ms Maxwell.

She alleges they went into the VIP section and the Duke asked what she would like to drink.

"He had something clear. I know mine was vodka," she said.

"And then he asked me to dance. He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life."

On leaving the club, she claims Ms Maxwell gave her instructions.

"In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick," she said.

The Duke said he could not have been at the club that night because he had taken his daughter, Princess Beatrice, to a party at Pizza Express in Woking, which he remembered because it was a "very unusual" thing for him to do.

He said he did not drink, had never bought a drink at Tramp and had no idea where the bar was.

The sweating

Ms Roberts Giuffre said: "It was horrible and this guy was sweating all over me, like his sweat was raining basically everywhere.

"I was just like grossed out from it but I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey and Ghislaine expected from me."

The Duke said he did not sweat during that period due to a "peculiar medical condition" arising from an overdose of adrenaline he received during the Falkland's War when he was shot.

Giving evidence

Panorama revealed that lawyers for five of Epstein's victims want the Duke to provide testimony in their court cases.

Pre-trial witness subpoenas have been prepared for all five cases and could be served on the Duke if he returns to the US.

The Duke said he would take legal advice but that if "push came to shove" he would testify under oath.

Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ransome, another of Epstein's victims, told the programme: "Ghislaine controlled the girls. She was like the Madam. She was like the nuts and bolts of the sex trafficking operation and she would always visit Jeffrey on the island to make sure that the girls were doing what they were supposed to be doing.

"She knew what Jeffrey liked. She worked and helped maintain Jeffrey's standard by intimidation, by intimidating the girls, so this was very much a joint effort."

Ms Maxwell's whereabouts are unknown but she has previously denied any involvement or knowledge of Epstein's abuse. Allegations against her were first made public in court documents in 2009, but the Duke has maintained their friendship and last saw her at Buckingham Palace in June.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Duke had "consistently and emphatically denied any sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts" and regrets his "ill-judged association" with Epstein.