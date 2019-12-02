From the woman lauded by many as the creator of the nude selfie, Kim Kardashian has announced images of her naked or scantily clad body will be no more.

The reality TV star, who has "broken the internet" with numerous risqué photos over the years, told The Cut her bikini body will be covered up from here on as she focuses on her burgeoning political career and her role as a mother.

"I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that," she said. "But I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that."

She also noted how conflicted her image was beginning to feel when one day she was in the White House then the next she was posting photos in lingerie.

"I think I'm evolving to where I don't feel the need to want to keep up. Not that I did it to feel like I had to keep up, but I guess I just don't care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini…now I'm just like, 'Let's actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.'"