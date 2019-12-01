A UK mum who took her son into a swimming pool men's changing room is facing backlash after calling out a man for stripping off in plain view.

She wrote on UK-based site Mumsnet that she takes her two-year-old into the men's changing room when they go to the pool because the women's changing rooms are usually overcrowded.

She said one time a man came into the changing room with his daughters and disrobed.

"He drops his pants and is stark naked in front of his daughters. He is also by the door so if another parent was coming in their child would have walked into his penis!"

"There are cubicles. He could have used a towel as well."

But commenters weren't convinced.

"You were sat in a changing room and you are shocked at someone getting changed? I'm confused?" one wrote.

"So you were upset because you saw a man's penis in a male changing room? Are you female? If so you shouldn't have been in there," said another.

But a few agreed with the mother, saying adults shouldn't get naked in front of other people's children.

"No, if you might be seen by other children (or in my apparently very repressed family, even your own), you don't just let everything hang out."

"Not prudish and I know we've all got a body, but this was totally unnecessary."

But a lot of people wondered why naked bodies in a changing room were even an issue, saying that children weren't "squeamish" about nudity.

"Rather than encourage children to be scared and ashamed of our bodies why not accept them for what they are?" one wrote.

"Children are not scarred by bodies. Children are not at risk in the men's because they are accompanied by a responsible adult."