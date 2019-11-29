Be careful where you dine if you're being unfaithful to your partner - that's the lesson learnt the hard way for a man who was snapped with his mistress by a food critic.

During a question and answer session, an anonymous woman revealed to a Washington Post food critic Tom Sietsema she found out her husband was cheating on her.

"Well Tom, your latest review is accompanied by a picture of my husband dining with a woman who isn't me!"

She told the critic once she showed her husband the photo he confessed to the ongoing affair.

The woman added: "Just thought you'd be amused to hear of your part in the drama. This Thanksgiving I'm grateful to you for exposing a cheat!"

The food critic was shocked by the revelation and says he hoped the message was fake.

"Please, please tell me this is a crank post. I'd hate to learn otherwise."

He the screenshot of the question on his Twitter account.

"So, this popped up on my live online food chat today. Cheaters, take heed!"

Sietsema says he was unsure what restaurant review of his the woman found the photo in.

No one has yet come forward to identify themselves as the woman or the cheating husband, the Daily Mail reports.