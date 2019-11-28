A US police department has gone viral after sharing a heartfelt post on their sense of devastation at coming across a truly shocking car crash.

"Just moments ago, your Brookhaven Police officers answered the call each of us fears most," the post read.

Stating that the responding officers had found "total carnage" at the scene of the crash, the cops revealed the horrifying reality they were confronted with.

"Dozens of donuts fell from a Krispy Kreme delivery truck as it drove along Peachtree Rd. BPD rushed to the scene, but to no avail. We found total carnage; donuts scattered along the curb and into gutter- THE GUTTER, people!"

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Krispy Kreme launch new official Simpsons 'D'ohnut' in NZ

• Anti-obesity campaigners slam South Auckland location for Krispy Kreme

• Steve Braunias: Krispy Kreme - The doughnut of happiness

• Krispy Kreme opens two more Auckland stores

"The response time was stellar, but we couldn't beat the five-second-rule," the post continued.

"We are deeply saddened to report that the donuts were a total loss. As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time, and the senseless loss of these delicious pastries has deeply affected all of our officers."

via GIPHY

Luckily for the peckish police officers another police department came to the rescue, quickly dispatching a box of doughnuts to the station.

Brookhaven police shared an update showing the box of the sweet treats that were delivered to them, with a caption reading: "Shout out to our friends at Gainesville Police Department for this amazing batch of sympathy doughnuts."