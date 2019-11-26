Kiwi Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell has a five-year restraining order against a man she alleges threatened to shoot and rape her.

Maxwell filed for a temporary order last month against Ruben Velazquez. She says the man sent her threats on Instagram, including one to set her house on fire, and came to her house uninvited.

TMZ reported that a judge has now extended the order, charging the man with harassment and criminal threats.

The messages she allegedly received included statements like, "I will find you", "I'm thinking of burning your house", and "buy a shotgun and leave you lame".

Several messages referenced being her husband.

The 29-year-old model alleged that the last message she received from him said "I'm going to be a serial killer".

Velazquez has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Maxwell at all times.

Maxwell was named a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2015 and has previously dated Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart.

She has previously said that she find the famous lingerie shows "empowering".

"The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show - it's just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in," she said.

"I personally really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it's all about feeling good and looking amazing."