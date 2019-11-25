Kim Kardashian has revealed she "cried all the way home" after being compared to Mrs. Doubtfire at the Met Gala.
In 2013 the then-pregnant reality TV star famously wore a floral-print gown to the awards ceremony, which she was mercilessly teased for.
Despite wanting to wear a black version of the dress, Kardashian says the designer Riccardo Tisci persuaded her against it.
"I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated, and I was like, 'Oh god, of course the first time I go I'm gonna be huge!" she told Vogue.
"I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. I was crying the whole way home."
The mum of four also revealed that she "hadn't even been invited" to the event - and was only there as Kanye West's "plus one".
"I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time," she admitted.