Kim Kardashian has revealed she "cried all the way home" after being compared to Mrs. Doubtfire at the Met Gala.

In 2013 the then-pregnant reality TV star famously wore a floral-print gown to the awards ceremony, which she was mercilessly teased for.

Kim Kardashian has admitted she "cried all the way home" after seeing the reaction to an infamous appearance with Kanye West. Photo / Twitter

Despite wanting to wear a black version of the dress, Kardashian says the designer Riccardo Tisci persuaded her against it.

"I was very pregnant, very puffy and bloated, and I was like, 'Oh god, of course the first time I go I'm gonna be huge!" she told Vogue.

"I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. I was crying the whole way home."

The mum of four also revealed that she "hadn't even been invited" to the event - and was only there as Kanye West's "plus one".

"I know no one really probably wanted me there at the time," she admitted.