Princess Beatrice is "in tears" over the fallout from her father Prince Andrew's "trainwreck" TV interview.

The princess reportedly encouraged the BBC interview in which her father fumbled badly while addressing his previous relations with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to New York Post.

"Even though she's their daughter, both Sarah and Andrew rely on Beatrice's judgment a lot when it comes to dealing with the public, as she's got an old head on young shoulders," a source told the outlet.

Initially, Beatrice was wary about her dad sitting down for the interview, but changed her mind after discussions with the broadcast team and Prince Andrew's private secretary, Amanda Thirsk.

"She was asking lots of pertinent questions and had her doubts," the source said. "But by the end of the meeting, she was convinced by the Newsnight team and Amanda Thirsk that they had no choice – that it was the only way to put all the rumours behind them."

Princess Beatrice is said to be devastated and "in tears" every day after helping orchestrate her dad's catastrophic interview. Photo / Getty Images

The princess is now devastated that she didn't pull the brakes on the interview.

"Beatrice has been in tears every day since the interview went out," a source told the outlet.

The disgraced royal has reportedly been kicked out of his offices at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Times Of London, Andrew and his staff were given their marching orders and told to clear out on Friday - a move authorised by the queen.

The Queen also fired Andrew's private secretary Amanda Thirsk who had reportedly orchestrated the disastrous interview.

Sources say the Queen feels "aggrieved" at claims that she gave the green light for Andrew's interview, and feels "hoodwinked" by what he ended up saying, according to the paper.

"There is no way the Queen and her private secretary wrote a 'yes' on a memo that fully explained what was proposed," a source told The Times.

"Andrew had a son-to-mother conversation, letting her know that he was planning to address the controversy, but without going into any details.

"What should have happened was the full palace process, where the interview proposal was placed under all the scrutiny and due diligence that usually takes place."

So far, only Andrew's ex, Sarah Ferguson, has defended him, saying she was "deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man."