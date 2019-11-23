Kim Kardashian West has sat down for an intimate interview with Australian TV, and the line of questioning looks to take an awkward route.

The one-on-one chat, which will air on Channel 10's The Sunday Project tonight, comes as Kardashian spruiks her new fragrance.

But there was a different topic interviewer Lisa Wilkinson wanted to discuss with the reality star – her frosty argument with husband, Kanye West, about her risque Met Gala dress.

Quick recap: Kardashian wore a skintight nude-looking dress to the fashionable event in May, and months later an episode of her reality show revealed Kanye wasn't happy about the dress, deeming it "too sexy" and that it "affects (him) when pictures are too sexy".

It didn't go down well on social media, with many labelling Kanye as controlling.

"You showed a very intimate moment on the show recently where Kanye criticised your Met Gala outfit, he thought it was too sexy, why did you decide to put that on the show?," Wilkinson asks.

Kardashian revealed the Thierry Mugler outfit was initially supposed to have "nipples", which was the main component that didn't sit well with her husband.

"Him and I talked about that and it was something that was important for him to show on the show because that's where he is in his life," Kardashian says.

"The one part that it didn't show is the dress, because it was supposed to be wet-looking coming out of the water, it had nipples on it and so he really wanted that taken off, and he had mentioned that a few times because if you wear a wet dress and you were actually coming out of the water you would probably see that, and so we compromised and we took that off the dress.

"But I also think, for me just to show every picture perfect moment of my life is just sort of the Instagram version of the show and my show has never been like that, my show has always been exactly who we are and it's totally natural that a husband and wife would in like different places in life and have different ideas about things and having disagreements about things like that.

"It's how you handle it and how you compromise and how you and what comes about that really shapes our relationship."