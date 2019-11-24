COMMENT

Are there such things as men's and women's cars? Should men drive women's cars? Should women drive men's cars? What if your car preference doesn't match your biological sex? Is there such a thing as automotive gender?

These are big questions. Questions that don't need to be asked or answered. Not in 2019. But let's try.

I've been driving a Ford Ranger for the past few years. Arguably a vehicle that skews male. He was a great truck. I called him Butch.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Yet the mother of my children loved Butch more than I did. It was over-speced and oversized

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.