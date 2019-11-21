Twix announced recently that their limited edition Cookies and Creme flavoured bar would be making its way back to shops, and fans couldn't get enough.

Instead of the typical caramel, you'll get a hit of luxurious cream, and then a layer of cookie, instead of the typical base- YUM.

While the bar isn't set to land in stores until 2020, we're already hyped for the choccy fave to hit shelves and our stomachs.

At this moment in time, it is unknown how much it'll cost in the shops, or when it will officially hit NZ, but we're hungry just thinking about it!

This article was first published on ZM.