In the second of a two-part series looking at crucial University of Auckland studies supported by the just-finished For All Our Futures campaign, science reporter Jamie Morton looks at three questions it's allowed researchers to answer.

Professor Ngaire Kerse thinks it's time we started treating our elderly better – if not for the simple fact there's going to be more older people around in the future.

Make that a lot more.

As it stands, there are now about 83,000 Kiwis aged 85 or over; by mid-century, that number will have grown to 383,000.

"The 75-plus age group is going

How can we age better?

Do bad proteins bring on brain disease?

Can smell help us beat Parkinson's?

'The ultimate gift'