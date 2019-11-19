There's only room for one royal at the top of the annual Lyst Index ranking of influential dressers.

This year, Meghan Markle has taken out the number one spot, replacing Kylie Jenner. Meanwhile Kate Middleton and Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian have failed to make it to the top 10, reports the Daily Mail.

Markle took out third place last year in the ranking Lyst compiles from sales, page views, global media and social media coverage to generate the year's biggest trends.

Her penchant for shirt dresses, ability to boost sales for J Crew and the Club Monaco dress she wore to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu that sold out in 24 hours all helped her secure this year's top spot.

Markle is said to be behind the spike in searches for shirt dresses. Photo / Getty Images

While Markle, who guest-edited British Vogue this year, is the only royal to make the top 10, music stars and actors dominated the rest.

2. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet in a sequinned hoodie. Photo / Getty Images

Number two spot went to Interstellar star Timothée Chalamet, a 23-year-old who is said to rarely uses a stylist.

He made second place this year after his sequined hoodie, worn to the UK premier of The King, sparked a 192 per cent spike in searches for men's hoodies.

3. Zendaya

Zendaya at the Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Another 23-year-old followed hot on the heels of Chalamet. Zendaya's light up Tommy Hilfiger Cinderella gown, worn to the Met Gala, sent Instagram into a meltdown sparking millions of searches for her look.

Her forest-green Vera Wang Emmy's dress also saw a 33 per cent search boost for the brand.

4. Billie Eilish

US singer Billie Eilish has been credited with single-handedly boosting the search for neon green clothing an accessories by 69 per cent.

She's also behind the 211 per cent search spike for BBCICECREAM. Days after she tagged the fashion brand, Billionaire Boys Club, on Instagram, interest went through the roof.

5. Cardi B

Cardi B spiked searches for Mugler after wearing a vintage gown by the French brand to the Grammy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Between her collaboration with online fashion brand Fashion Nova and her stand out looks from New York Fashion Week - which were some of the most talked about online - Cardi B has proved she's still one to watch after making the top five for the second time in two years.

6. Lisa, Blackpink

K-Pop star Lisa, from South Korean girl band Blackpink, boosted sales of Celine's Triomphe bag by 66 per cent after she was snapped wearing it on numerous occasions.

7. Kylie Jenner

Seventh place is a bit of a dive from her number one positioning last year, but Jenner was still credited for spiking searches after wearing certain looks.

A floral milkmaid dress garnered a 66 per cent spike in searches after Jenner wore it and her controversial gold look for the Baldwin-Bieber wedding generated more searches than Hayley's wedding dress.

8. Lizzo

From her signature leotards to her MTV VMA prom dress, US singer Lizzo has driven up the numbers on Lycra outfits significantly this year.

9. Harry Styles

The former One Directioner has found fresh attention in his unique attire. After wearing an earring to the Met Gala searches for men's single earrings went up 28 per cent. And searches for blue suits spiked after Styles wore a bright two piece out and about in New York.

10. Billy Porter

His Oscars tuxedo gown was the most talked-about red carpet look of the year. Searches for Christian Siriano, the designer behind the outfit, increased 101 per cent in the 24 hours after Porter stepped out.