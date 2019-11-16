A New Zealand admin worker, who weighed 99 kilos at her heaviest has revealed her stunning transformation.
Tess Terpstra, 25, says she lived an unhealthy lifestyle where she drank alcohol regularly and consumed whatever food she liked during her late teens and early twenties.
Her "pretty typical early 20s lifestyle" resulted in her gaining weight.
She experienced health issues and decided to make a change when she was diagnosed with fatty liver.
READ MORE:
• How this doctor lost 40kg on his own weight loss plan
• Mum's new bikini body after 62kg weight loss
• Woman's amazing 100kg weight loss in 11-months
• Mother-of-three reveals success behind her epic weight loss transformation
View this post on Instagram
Two years since shaking up my lifestyle and I am about to enter into week 50 @sweat BBG with @kayla_itsines I have built healthy habits, I am strong and my fitness is the best it's ever been! if I could give one piece of advice it would be to just take it day by day, don't stress over long term goals, focus on being consistent everyday, start small and work your way toward being the best possible version of yourself! Wake up everyday and try your best, every single day is a new opportunity to work on you . . . . #sweat #sweatcommunity #sweatapp #bbgprogress2019 #bbgcommunity #bbgtransformation #bbg2019 #kaylaitsines #jakecampusnutrition #nutrition #healthylifestyle #healthyhabits #strongwomen #fitnessjourney #fitnesstransformation #goals #fatloss #neatup247 #selfcare #selflove #progress #bbgprogress #bbgmotivation #mentalhealth #inspiration #motivation
She told the Daily Mail Australia: "It wasn't something that happened overnight, it slowly crept up on me each year but I was busy just enjoying that lifestyle at the time, I didn't realise how big I was getting,".
Terpstra, who shared her fitness and weight loss journey on Instagram with her followers says her secret to losing 25 kilograms was educating herself about her food choices and controlling her portions.
She says maintaining her lifestyle is more important to her than the numbers on the scale.
"Weight loss or being healthy doesn't mean you have to be boring with food. I just know my portion sizes now and really try my best to stick to them."
View this post on Instagram
Throwback Thursday, but also never going back Thursday I feel like I've come such a long way in the 4 years between these photos, I'm always moving forwards, improving physically and mentally, working on who I am, having a focus on being positive, and looking after myself everyday so I can look after those around me to the best of my abilities and put my best self out to the world Look back sometimes, look forward always, be proud of yourself and who you are . . . . #throwbackthursday #selfmotivation #consistency #positivevibes #selfcare #selflove #mentalhealthawareness #fatloss #strongwomen #neatup247 #bbg2019 #bbgprogress2019 #bbgtransformation #bbgcommunity #sweat #sweatcommunity #bbgprogress #bbg #positivity #proud #selfawareness #goals #exercise #nutrition #healthylifestyle #wellness #progress
She combined her new outlook on her diet with the Sweat with Kayla Itsines fitness app.
Her husband Dan joined her on her weight loss journey, himself losing 20 kilos.
Tess now weighs 75 kilos, and advises other women wanting to lose weight to "just start small."