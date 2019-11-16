A New Zealand admin worker, who weighed 99 kilos at her heaviest has revealed her stunning transformation.

Tess Terpstra, 25, says she lived an unhealthy lifestyle where she drank alcohol regularly and consumed whatever food she liked during her late teens and early twenties.

Her "pretty typical early 20s lifestyle" resulted in her gaining weight.

She experienced health issues and decided to make a change when she was diagnosed with fatty liver.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• How this doctor lost 40kg on his own weight loss plan

• Mum's new bikini body after 62kg weight loss

• Woman's amazing 100kg weight loss in 11-months

• Mother-of-three reveals success behind her epic weight loss transformation



She told the Daily Mail Australia: "It wasn't something that happened overnight, it slowly crept up on me each year but I was busy just enjoying that lifestyle at the time, I didn't realise how big I was getting,".

Terpstra, who shared her fitness and weight loss journey on Instagram with her followers says her secret to losing 25 kilograms was educating herself about her food choices and controlling her portions.

She says maintaining her lifestyle is more important to her than the numbers on the scale.

"Weight loss or being healthy doesn't mean you have to be boring with food. I just know my portion sizes now and really try my best to stick to them."

She combined her new outlook on her diet with the Sweat with Kayla Itsines fitness app.

Her husband Dan joined her on her weight loss journey, himself losing 20 kilos.

Tess now weighs 75 kilos, and advises other women wanting to lose weight to "just start small."