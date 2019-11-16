Bella Hadid is one of several high profile models to walk the runway for lingerie brand Victoria's Secret - and now the star has revealed she never "felt powerful" modelling underwear.

That is until Rihanna's underwear brand Savage x Fenty launched. Hadid told director Loic Prigent at the Vogue Fashion Festival: "Rihanna's amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy," she said.

READ MORE:
Victoria's Secret in steady decline as company struggles to survive
The end of Victoria's Secret: Why women are ditching the brand
Victoria's Secret cancels annual lingerie runway show
Kiwi supermodels dazzle on Victoria's Secret fashion show

Hadid walked in Rihanna's fashion shows for her brand in 2018 and September this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"When I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear," she said.

Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid backstage at the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show on September 12. Photo / Getty Images
Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Gigi Hadid backstage at the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show on September 12. Photo / Getty Images

She says Rihanna instructed her to "walk any way that she wanted", and the advice helped her feel more confident on the runway.

The 31-year-old added the beginning of her modelling career was a difficult time for her.

"I would cry every single morning, I would cry during my lunch breaks, I would cry before I slept."

"I was very emotionally unstable for a while when I was working 14-hour days for four months straight as an 18-year-old. I think I just wanted to breathe a little bit."