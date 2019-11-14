New Zealand wedding dress designer Trish Peng has created a world-first for the wedding industry - a reversible wedding dress.

With her new line Reflections, customers don't have to choose between two styles of dress. Instead, they can wear one style for the ceremony and another for the reception.

The collection of stunning reversible wedding gowns featurex single-coloured fabric on one side and a delicate lace pattern on the other.

New Zealand wedding dress designer Trish Peng has created a world first for the wedding industry - a reversible wedding dress. Photo / Getty

The silhouettes are stylish, featuring details like plunging backs and flowing trains, so either way, the bride is sure to look fabulous. Peng has developed 11 styles that are inspired by, and named after, her brides.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Bride's wedding dress optical illusion baffles internet

• Bride slammed for 'firing' eight-year-old flower girl

• Bride gets diarrhoea from detox drink diet, ruins $21k wedding gown

• Bride's outrageous diet plan for maid of honour

The naming choice is a fitting one, as Peng first had the idea to design reversible gowns after a client couldn't decide between lace or a more minimalist fashion. "You can flip it and reverse it, it's a two in one dress," Peng explains.

Brides can wear the dress two ways. Photo / Australscope

Constructing one of these gowns is no small feat, and one seemingly small trim proved the most difficult problem to solve - the zipper. Because a reversible dress hadn't been attempted before within the bridal industry, there was no supplier that manufactured a delicate dual zipper.

The only kind available was what you'd find in a sleeping bag. To remedy this issue, Peng came up with the idea of hand stitching two zippers on each side of the gown.

Trish Peng wows with a long train at the 2016 New Zealand Fashion Week. Photo / Getty

Peng's reversible gown isn't the first time she's designed something out of the ordinary. In 2016, she made headlines by debuting the longest train to ever hit a New Zealand catwalk— it was a staggering 20 meters (65 feet) long.

She debuted the Reflections collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week earlier this month.