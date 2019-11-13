2018 Census results have revealed New Zealanders are still working in traditionally gendered jobs.

According to the findings, even in 2019 it's women who are predominantly working in the caregiving sphere - with young children far more likely to be taught by women.

Eighty per cent of primary school teachers are women, though at secondary schools, men make up almost 40 per cent of teaching staff.

Selected occupations by sex, for the employed census usually resident population aged 15 years and over. Photo / Stats NZ.

The results also show it's still mostly men who work in the trades, building our houses and fixing our cars.

Female healthcare is still predominantly female-led with almost 100 per cent of midwives being women, and nearly 70 per cent of obstetricians and gynaecologists are female.

In the 2018 Census, the most common occupation for employed adults (aged 15 years and over) was sales assistant - making up 4.4 per cent of employed adults in New Zealand. This was followed by office managers - mostly women - and CEOs and managing directors, which are mostly men.