It's an issue faced daily by any parent who uses disposable baby wipes: you open the packet (usually one-handed, your other hand holding up your babies legs so poop doesn't go everywhere), try to get a wipe and four or five come out.

One mum has shared the incredible simple way you can guarantee to only get one wipe out of the packet at a time.

The solution, like it so often happens, is incredibly easy: you simply cut the sides of the opening in the packet.

This little cut guarantees you only get one wipe at a time.
The mum, from the UK, posted a video on Facebook showing how it works.

"My son is 19 months and I'm ONLY just 'discovering' that if you fully rip open wipes they'll come out 1 by 1 and not a whole bunch that string out while I'm trying to change a dirty nappy & undo a wipe with my double chin(s)," she wrote.

The hack was spotted by Kidspot staff, who tested it and confirmed its efficiency.