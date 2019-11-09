COMMENT:

I will never forget the first time I was on the receiving end of a "Whatever" from my teenage daughter.

I had just given a well reasoned, entirely logical response as to why she couldn't have a party at the house while we were away for the night.

She looked at me, eyes narrowed with the contempt not even thinly veiled, and delivered a withering "Whatever".

It summed up her complete dismissal of everything I said, everything I was, everything I represented. And, in its own way, its quite brilliant. You can't argue with a "whatever".

It's conversation over.

