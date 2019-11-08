Seven Sharp host Hillary Barry has hit back at anti-vaxxers who complained about a post she shared about the "feral" Anti-Vax movement.

Yesterday, the news host shared a message she received from an audience member who wasn't happy about a story about vaccination that featured on Seven Sharp.

"We still have the right to disagree; to choose to medicate or not, and to free (respectful) speech. I am against vaccination and I am NOT feral," the woman wrote.

Vaccinate your children. That is all. Posted by Hilary Barry on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

"I am a successful business woman and a perfectly normal caring person. Get off your high horse and show some respect and professionalism."

Advertisement

Barry hit back at the woman, explaining how she believed the Anti-Vax movement is "most certainly feral".

"They're like a street gang that operates on the internet trolling Facebook to spread their propaganda," Barry wrote.

"I've seen their vitriol, I've been on the end of it and so did the woman who featured in our story. So I won't apologise for something that is true.

"The World Health Organisation lists anti-vaxxers as one of the top ten threats to global health along with Ebola.

"That is an insult every anti-vaxxer should think about."

But Barry's heavy response went viral, with anti-vaxxers slamming Barry for her opinion.

The comment prompted the host to share another post, asking others to lay a complaint through the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

I've had so much feedback today on my vaccine post. Thank you. In particular, thank you to the gentleman who... Posted by Hilary Barry on Thursday, 7 November 2019

"In particular, thank you to the gentleman who suggested I "top" myself for being pro-vaccine. It's really made me even more energised to protect our children and those who are immunocompromised.

Advertisement

"Please, please anti-vax movement members lay a complaint against me via the following link because I really would LOVE to take you on through an official channel rather than reading your vile, violent and feral comments online."