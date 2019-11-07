It's a dream job for anyone with a sweet tooth.

The task of sampling an array of snack food is attracting mass interest on social media - perhaps because it includes free chocolate.

A Facebook post from bulk food brand Alison's Pantry invites Kiwis to comment if they want to sample food and provide feedback on different snacks.

The advertisement, posted around 8pm last night, has already enticed about 3700 applicants.

Advertisement

"I am sure you would love to have a grumpy old lady on board (but only sometimes) and I am as honest and upfront as the day I was born," said one eager commenter.

"I volunteer as tribute to sample vegan goodies," said another interested sampler.

Aaron Begbie, marketing manager at Alison's Pantry, said they have been "amazed" by the response. The company considered taste-testing a "very important job", and was enthused by the interest from its social media following.

"That's a lot of reviewers keen to put their taste buds to the test.

"We plan to roll out this opportunity across our huge range of wholesome, tasty foods, which includes snacks, nuts, dried fruit, seeds, grains and of course, chocolate," Begbie said.

The 20 lucky taste testers will be chosen next Monday from the comment section of the post.