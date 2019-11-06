Since Caramilk chocolate bars returned to our shelves at the end of September, one city has been consuming more than others and its lucky residents will now get to experience a "Caramilk Cafe".

Christchurch has been dubbed the "Caramilk Capital" by Cadbury and will see a pop-up cafe open for two weeks, serving residents of the Garden City desserts using Caramilk chocolate.

The cafe will be open from today until November 22, at popular cafe C1 in the central city.

Fans can expect sweet treats including Caramilk hot chocolate, Caramilk-dipped cake cones and Caramilk chocolate mousse, among many others.

Christchurch was awarded the title of Caramilk Capital after munching through more of the chocolate than any other city since it was relaunched.

Will Papesch from Cadbury said he "couldn't think of a more worthy town" and that Christchurch residents "deserve something extraordinary".

C1 Espresso owner Sam Crofskey said he expects to see "a lot of surprised faces over the course of the next two weeks" as punters try out the new creations.

The news comes hot on the heels of whispers of a new Caramilk hybrid that is set to be released.

Cadbury is set to release a limited-edition Caramilk Twirl, sending the hype around Caramilk blocks to new heights.

The confectionery brand is said to be about to launch a hybrid of the Caramilk and Twirl chocolate bars.

A "leaked picture" of a Caramilk Twirl bar surfaced on Facebook, sending chocolate lovers into meltdown.

Contacted by the Herald, a Cadbury spokesperson did not confirm the news but hinted that the rumoured bar might hit the shelves in New Zealand soon.

"Cadbury Caramilk has been so incredibly popular that we've been looking at a number of new options for limited-edition Caramilk products in never-seen-before formats," the spokesperson said, adding that customers should "stay tuned".