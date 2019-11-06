NZ Parliament has hilariously responded to its channel's "OK Boomer" gaffe, where they miscaptioned the trending catch-phrase during Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick's speech.

While speaking about the Zero Carbon Bill in Parliament yesterday, in extremely boomer fashion a National MP took a jibe at Swarbrick.

"In the year 2050, I will be 56 years old. Yet right now the average age of this 52nd Parliament is 49 years old," she said before dropping an "OK boomer" when she was heckled before continuing.

The speech was televised on Parliament TV and it wasn't long before someone caught on that the programme captioned the word as "Berma."

"She fired back with 'okay boomer' but the captions on Parliament TV clearly have not yet got the memo on millennial slang," Herald reporter Jason Walls tweeted.

This morning, NZ Parliament came back with an on-point response.

"We apologise for the error, and have updated the captions accordingly. Clearly we need to start doing all-office meme briefings," Parliament's social media team wrote.

"OK boomer" is a popular meme on social media that is used to disregard or mock Baby boomers — which a young MP like Swarbrick could obviously pull off during a political speech.

NZ Parliament tweet was applauded by some, while others wanted them to keep the original caption.

Watch Swarbrick's "OK boomer" moment unfurl at the one minute mark.