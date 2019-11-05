The results of the Melbourne Cup may have been marred by controversy but Amber Sims' victory was won fair and square.

The 25-year-old from Pukekohe was snapped when she arrived at Ellerslie Racecourse in Auckland, where about 6000 spectators dressed to the nines enjoyed a day of racing ahead of the screening of the main event across the ditch.

Amber Sims, winner of fashion spotter. Photo / Michael Craig

She beat three other finalists to be named best dressed at the event, nabbing a $1000 voucher to spend at Newmarket.

Sims wore a floral frock from Australian brand Love Honor and shoes from Boohoo, topped off by a hat of her own creation. The music teacher, who is a former jockey herself, made her hat from 350 hand-cut white feathers.

Lindsay Lohan wowed with her style at Flemington in Melbourne. Photos / Getty Images

But she wasn't the only one looking spectacular yesterday. At Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, actor Lindsay Lohan and Olympic champion runner Usain Bolt were spotted in their finery among the crowds.

Usain Bolt attends Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images

The cup was marred after interference near the finish line prevented a late challenge to the winner, Vow and Declare. But Sims wasn't fussed about the race's outcome — she was just there for the spectacle. "I don't ride anymore ... but racing's always been in my blood."