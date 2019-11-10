The Hilli Goat, Anson Bay Rd, Norfolk Island

The location:

The stunning clifftop farm is home to Norfolk Island couple Emily Ryves and Zach Sanders, their 6-year-old son Charlie and 14 goats. Visitors can meander through the property, watch the goats being milked, marvel at the vibrant vegetable gardens and sit down to a spread of fresh goat's cheese and backyard produce.

The story: A third-generation Norfolk Islander, Emily started the venture after being inspired by a documentary about award-winning Australian cheesemakers Carla Meurs and Ann-Marie Monda, of Holy Goat Cheese. She cut her teeth working on goat farms in

