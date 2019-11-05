Claims that English ex-football star Ashley Cole pursued Meghan Markle have been squashed by the footballer's brother.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex told a reporter that Cole "tried very hard" to get in touch with her on Twitter in 2013.

It's since been deemed an attempt by Markle to get herself into UK tabloids, writes The Sun.

Ashley Cole with his girlfriend Sharon Canu.

But Cole's brother Matty has recently refuted the former Suits star's claim, deeming it "nonsense, completely made up."

"He definitely wouldn't have to beg Megan Markle for a date."

Cole continued to defend his brother saying Markle's not the kind of girl he would go for and that "he's never fancied her."

The discussion follows a string of negative press for Markle who has claimed the British media is trying to "destroy" her.

However an entertainment editor claims Markle "begged" for exposure two years before meeting Prince Harry.

And former friend and TV presenter Lizzy Cundy said the duchess was "manipulating" and says she has "seen a different side" to Meghan since she joined the royal family, reports The Sun.