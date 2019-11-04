She's been romantically linked to a string of men over the past few years.

But Emma Watson appears to have come to a conclusion – she is actually happily "self-partnered", or to you… single.

In the age of "conscious uncoupling", Watson – who will turn 30 in April – has coined the phrase to describe her status.

Speaking to Vogue, the actress revealed that she had had mixed emotions about reaching her milestone year.

Advertisement

She said: "I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal'. Cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.'

"And I realise it's because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around. If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out... there's just this incredible amount of anxiety."

However, Watson – who appears in December Vogue in a leopard print hat and coat ensemble – said she is now "very happy" on her own.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel'. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered."

Despite her remarks, the Harry Potter star – who played Hermione Granger – was spotted kissing a mystery man outside a London bakery a fortnight ago.

She was last romantically linked to Dominic Piazza, with the pair spotted on several outings in Los Angeles in August, and has also had a brief fling with former Oculus chief executive Brendan Iribe, 40.

READ MORE:

• Netflix drops major Harry Potter news

• Harry Potter fans rejoice over cast reunion

• Magic! Four new Harry Potter eBooks to be released next month

• Attention Harry Potter fans - a wizard bar is coming to Auckland

In August, it was also rumoured that Watson was dating her former Potter co-star Tom Felton, 31, who played villain Draco Malfoy. The pair posted a snap on Instagram of them having an intimate guitar lesson in South Africa and social media followers quickly suggested they be referred to as 'Dramione' and 'Feltson'.

Advertisement

Watson previously dated Glee actor Chord Overstreet last year, but they split after six months. She is also said to have previously struck up a romance with producer Roberto Aguire in 2015.

Watson will star alongside Meryl Streep and Laura Dern in the big screen adaptation of Little Women this Christmas, playing March sister Meg.

She said: "With Meg's character, her way of being a feminist is making the choice. Because that's really, for me anyway, what feminism is about. Her choice is that she wants to be a full-time mother and wife."

She also revealed that she had a "solidarity" with Dern and Streep. She said: "We met in activist spaces, so we had this allyship…as activists that had been part of a certain movement before we ever worked together."

The term "conscious uncoupling" was used by actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin to describe their divorce when they split in 2014. The trendy term is used by some psychologists to help couples "heal" following a break-up.

Watson has previously said she prefers not to date celebrities.

"I don't date people who are famous," she said. "I don't think it's fair that, all of a sudden, intimate details of their personal life are public as a direct result of me. I wish I could protect them."