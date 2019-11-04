The 28-year-old model says she can't wait for the race that stops Australia, which she believes is "equally" as fabulous as the races in England.

Princess Diana's niece has announced she is "very much looking forward" to attending the Melbourne Cup today, where she's set to rub shoulders with Australia's elite in the glamorous Birdcage.

Lady Kitty Spencer, who is the daughter of former British model Victoria Aitken and the Princess of Wales' brother Earl Charles Spencer, will be attending the event as the special guest of major sponsor Lexus and the Victoria Racing Club (VRC).

It will be the 28-year-old model's second time at the carnival, after her first jaunt in 2015.

Lady Kitty Spencer at the Melbourne Cup in 2015. Photos / Supplied

"The races in England are incredibly glamorous, and then I came to the Melbourne Cup Carnival and it was equally fabulous," she said in a statement.

"When I first attended, I was blown away by the style, individuality and the effort that the racegoers go to at Flemington. I remember how impressive the Birdcage Enclosure is, in particular, so I'm very much looking forward to being back there."

Lady Kitty, who became a style icon after stepping out in a floral green dress and hat at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding last year, gave no hints about what she would be wearing at Flemington except to say it would be colourful.

"My favourite element of Cup Day is the fashion. I love how bold everyone is with their outfits and headpieces at the Carnival. Lexus Melbourne Cup Day is all about colour, so I hope to be wearing something that reflects that theme," she said.

Last week, Lady Kitty shared a throwback to her young horseriding days on Instagram.

"Lexus Melbourne Cup here we come! Channelling my inner jockey since 1992!" she wrote.

Lady Kitty will watch the race from the balcony of the VRC's committee room, according to Flemington.

Other VIPs attending this year's carnival include model Jesinta Franklin, mining magnate Gina Rinehart and Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.