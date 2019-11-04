Coleen Rooney's detective work has inspired a new book in the latest development to the saga involving fellow Wag Rebekah Vardy.

HarperCollins plans to release And Then There Was… One: The Story of WAGatha Christie by comedy writer Lucien Young, which they call an "affectionate tribute to the mystery genre".

The book, which will feature satirical illustrations, is expected to be available before Christmas.

HarperCollins non-fiction editor Harriet Dobson told The Bookseller: "For years to come, we'll all remember where we were at the moment Coleen Rooney posted that screenshot, and how we felt when our eyes scoured every single dot in the ellipsis of that final line: impressed, confused, elated.

"Sensible people across the nation lost their minds. Life came to a standstill. As the proud publishers of the works of Agatha Christie, we are delighted to be releasing this affectionate tribute to the mystery genre."

The news of the book comes as the story took another twist with the introduction of former glamour model Katie Price into the fray.

Price, who formerly went by the stage name Jordan, left a comment on Coleen Rooney's Instagram over the weekend, cryptically writing: "Read your dm's coleen" alongside a kissing emoji.

Social media users poked fun at the struggling star, who is facing possible bankruptcy, with one writing: "You asking to borrow a few quid?"

Price has previously spoken about the affair, telling fans that she felt for Vardy but does "genuinely believe Coleen would not put this statement out unless she had evidence" because of the risk of defamation proceedings being taken against her.

Rooney, wife of football superstar Wayne Rooney, sent social media into absolute meltdown by dropping her bombshell accusation last month.

The 32-year-old took to her social media accounts to drop the wild story of someone in her inner circle selling stories pertaining to her private life to the media.

She had reportedly long-held suspicions over who the culprit may be but undertook a long process to back up her thoughts.

The mother of four admitted to planting false stories on her Instagram account all the while blocking every other follower bar one.

Of course the stories kept coming up in the media, confirming Rooney's suspicions and leaving her to call out Rebekah Vardy. The wife of Jamie Vardy - one of Wayne Rooney's England teammates.

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

The unbelievable rant and detective work left social media reaching for the popcorn and reeling by the bombshell accusation. Even Netflix UK got in on the mayhem and one witty user dubbed Rooney "WAGatha Christie", a name that stuck.

we're going to have to make a documentary about this, aren't we — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 9, 2019

Only an hour after posting and planting the accusation, both Wags were trending in Australia and the United States. Thirty minutes after Rooney posted her accusation, Vardy responded via her own Twitter account.

"As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this," she tweeted.

"I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me to over the years can vouch for.

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped."

Following her denials, Vardy hired a forensic team to analyse her Instagram account and find the mole that she says was leaking the stories.

Her lawyers have also reportedly asked Rooney to provide the evidence that the source must have been Vardy's account.