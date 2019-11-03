A customer has been left feeling insulted and disrespected after a Christchurch cafe wrote a nasty message on their receipt.

On Saturday, Kim Sze, a regular customer Coffee Supreme on Christchurch's Welles St ordered breakfast for her family.

But when she went to pay, she noticed a message on her receipt that made her furious.

On the receipt, an employee had typed: "Fam w the terrifying kid".

Sze took to social media slamming the note as "disrespectful bulls***" while revealing they were overcharged for their meal.

"Hey Coffee Supreme, you might want to train your staff at Coffee Supreme Chch a little better.

"Writing 'family with the terrifying kid' on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us... nice one. We come almost every weekend and my daughter is nothing but polite and friendly and we've never left a mess.

"She's never been a terror, never had a meltdown, never caused any problems and the same people working today always comment on how cute and sweet she is, so what the actual f?

"We just walked out before even getting our food because this is some disrespectful bullshit. We showed one of your staff the ticket and said we didn't appreciate it and he didn't say a word.

"You lost some regulars today."

An employee left a nasty note on the family's receipt. Photo / Kim Sze / Facebook

Sze and her family have been showered with well wishes by fellow Christchurch residents, with many apologising for her experience.

"Just wanted to say I'm so sorry you had to experience this. This kind of treatment is completely unnecessary, cruel and I hope this place actually addresses it," one person wrote.

Another said: "My question is how many times has the employee written this on the receipt?"

Following the incident, Coffee Supreme have apologised to Sze, with the company's food and beverage manager Tim Norriss telling the Herald he has flown down to Christchurch to meet with the family and apologise.

Norriss told the Herald they'll be offering a full refund and apologising in person.

"It's totally below the standard we set for anybody in the company, so we sincerely apologise to her family," he explained.

"It's not something we accept as a past of hospitality at Supreme, it's extremely disappointing but we are going to do everything we can to make it right and hopefully I get the chance to do that with the family this afternoon."

Norriss explained the employee who wrote the note has been placed on leave while the company addresses the incident.

Norriss told the Herald they'll be sitting down with the employee today to discuss the behaviour.