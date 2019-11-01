Cadbury is set to release a limited-edition Caramilk Twirl, sending the hype around Caramilk blocks to new heights.

The confectionery brand is said to be about to launch a hybrid of the Caramilk and Twirl chocolate bars.

The new Caramilk Twirl bar will include the iconic twirls and curls of the traditional Twirl bar, with a Caramilk flavour.

A "leaked picture" of the bar surfaced on Facebook, sending chocolate lovers into meltdown.

Advertisement

Contacted by the Herald, a Cadbury spokesperson did not confirm the news but hinted that the rumoured bar might hit the shelves in New Zealand soon.

"Cadbury Caramilk has been so incredibly popular that we've been looking at a number of new options for limited-edition Caramilk products in never-seen-before formats," the spokesperson said, adding that customers should "stay tuned".

READ MORE:

• Cadbury Caramilk: Why chocolate tastes different this time around

• Man burns $16,000 worth of Cadbury Caramilk and people are furious

• Caramilk chocolate is back on shelves in New Zealand

• Cadbury Caramilk could be about to return to New Zealand

Yesterday, an Australian shopper shared a photo of the supposed Caramilk Twirl bars.

"I'm in Hobart where the Cadbury factory is. Everyone knows someone who knows someone who works there," the person claimed on Facebook.

There is no set date for the release of the bars in New Zealand, but Caramilk fans should keep their eyes peeled.