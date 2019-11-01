The world's celebrities went all out for Halloween this year, but Kim Kardashian trumped them all with this incredibly detailed costume and character impersonation.

Instagram is awash with glitter, face paint, wigs and fake blood as celebrities go all out to celebrate Halloween this year.

From Ellen DeGeneres as Cardi B to LeBron James as LeDward Scissorhands, celebrities really brought their A game.

But none so much as Kim Kardashian, who transformed herself into Elle Woods from iconic chick flick Legally Blonde.

Kardashian went as far as producing her own version of Elle's hilarious Harvard admissions application video:

The Skims creator and mother of four was praised for her look, which speaks to the Kardashian's recent involvement in criminal cases. According to the Washington Post, she has funded a team of lawyers who have so far freed 17 inmates.

Hot on her heels was little sister Kylie Jenner's costume. The makeup mogul channelled Ariel from The Little Mermaid complete with long red locks and a shell bikini.