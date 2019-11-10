Niki Bezzant looks at the dire state of Kiwi kids' teeth.

At a recent symposium held by Fizz, a group of researchers and public health doctors advocating for a ban on the sale of sugary drinks, specialist paediatric dentist Dr Katie Bach shocked the audience with her stark account of the state of Kiwi kids' teeth.

She and her colleagues spend their days removing decayed teeth from children, often under general anaesthetic. On her worst day, Bach told us, she removed 61 teeth from six children.

Dental caries (cavities) is the most common chronic disease of childhood. Last year, 40,000

