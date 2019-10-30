Kate Middleton has reportedly offered Meghan Markle some words of advice after a difficult first year of becoming a royal.

The Duchess of Cambridge is said to have told her sister-in-law that "every royal goes through a bad patch" with press scrutiny and that she should "move on and get through it".

"Catherine has told Meghan that every royal – including herself – goes through a bad patch with the press but the important thing is to learn by mistakes, move on and get through it," author and former royal correspondent Phil Dampier told the Express.

Kate Middleton is also reportedly trying to "patch things up" privately between Prince William and Prince Harry amid concerns for her sister-in-law. Photo / Getty Images

READ MORE:

• 'Down to earth' Kate Middleton spotted shopping for Halloween costumes

• Prince William and Kate made a marriage pact after their shock split

• Photo that reveals Kate Middleton's secret sacrifice

• Kate Middleton wears shorts for the first time as a royal

Advertisement

Middleton reportedly offered the advice after Markle admitted that she was "not OK" in the explosive tell-all documentary, Meghan and Harry: An African Journey.

The mother of three is also reportedly attempting to mend the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to royal author, Phil Dampier, the Duchess of Cambridge is trying to "bring the family together," and feels sorry for her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

"Behind the scenes, I'm told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan," Dampier told The Sun.

"None of them want to let the Queen down so Kate is trying to patch things up in private.

"I'm told she has reached out to Meghan and spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling."